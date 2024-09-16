Bishop Carol J. Gallagher announces retirement plans

After six years of service in the Diocese of Massachusetts--two as assistant bishop and four prior to that as a regional canon--Bishop Carol J. Gallagher has announced her upcoming retirement. She plans to complete her work in the diocese as of Dec. 31 of this year and then take sabbatical time ahead of her official retirement date of March 31, 2025.



“I have been so blessed and honored to serve alongside Bishop Alan Gates these past two years, and am excited to serve alongside of Bishop-elect Julia Whitworth during the coming months. Both as regional canon and as assistant bishop, I have been so grateful for the amazing people of the Diocese of Massachusetts, who are willing to grow in their faith together, trusting in Jesus to renew us all,” Gallagher said.



Gallagher was elected bishop suffragan by the Diocese of Southern Virginia in October 2001 and was ordained and consecrated in April 2002. Following her ministry in Southern Virginia, she has served as bishop in Newark, North Dakota and Montana. She has chosen to retire at this point to concentrate on family time and on continued healing from surgical complications from 2022. She and her husband, Mark, will be remaining in their home in Haverhill and are looking forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in May of 2025.



"Bishop Carol has served our diocese creatively and faithfully since 2018. I am especially grateful for her companionship as bishop these past two years in a time of transition, challenge and opportunity. We wish her and Mark every blessing in the next chapter of their long commitment to God’s people!" said Bishop Alan M. Gates, whose own retirement follows the ordination and consecration of his successor, Bishop-elect Julia E. Whitworth, on Oct. 19. Whitworth assumes full duties as bishop diocesan on Oct. 19.



During this period of transition, Whitworth will be taking time to discern and make plans for episcopal coverage in the new year.



She said, "I give thanks for Bishop Gallagher’s tremendous ministry in Massachusetts and the wider church! I am delighted that she has planned the timing of her retirement in a way that supports both me and the diocese during this time of transition, and I am so glad that she will not be a stranger to us in the future. I look forward to celebrating Bishop Carol and Mark with you all in the months to come."



Details will be announced as plans come together for opportunities to recognize and celebrate Gallagher and her ministry.